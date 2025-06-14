Hearings in land dispute matters to go online in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 14 (PTI) Hearings held to resolve land disputes at the divisional commissioner's office in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will go online, and information about the status of cases will be made available with the help of artificial intelligence, an official said.

The administration has started preparations for the same, and the move is expected to save people's time and money, Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar told PTI on Friday.

Land dispute matters from all eight districts of Marathwada are heard at the divisional commissioner's office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and people travel from far-flung areas for hearings. At times, when a hearing is adjourned due to various reasons, their trip goes to waste.

"People from all corners of eight districts travel to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the hearings. They spend around Rs 4,000 to 5,000 in travel for a single hearing, and sometimes it doesn't take place. We plan to make the system online so that people can check the website to find out about their hearing. We expect to commence work in this new manner from September," Papalkar said.

He said that to make the process easy, the divisional commissioner's office has decided to conduct the hearings online.

"We need some basic procurements for this, and we are managing funds for that," the official said.

He said more than 1,200 files are pending for hearings, and the move will help clear the cases faster.

"Not just information about hearings, the administration also plans to upload government resolutions and land laws to AI so that it will be available to everyone for reference," the official said. PTI AW ARU