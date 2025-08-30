Heart of a champion: Rahul Prajapati's journey from medical crisis to badminton glory

Baghpat (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Rahul Kumar Prajapati (30) never imagined that receiving a heart transplant would allow him to have a second go at life.

In a testament to human resilience, Prajapati turned a medical crisis into an inspirational tale of success by securing a bronze medal in badminton doubles at the 2025 World Transplant Games held in Dresden, Germany.

According to a press release issued by the information department, the the journey of the shuttler from Dhanaura in Baghpat district began with a major health setback.

In December 2017, Prajapati suffered a severe paralytic stroke and was rushed to AIIMS Delhi, where doctors concluded that a heart transplant was his only hope for survival.

On February 18, 2018, he underwent a successful heart transplant but the road to recovery was far from smooth.

Faced with the possibility of lifetime dependency, Prajapati refused to give up. With the unwavering support of his family and medical team, he defied the odds, returned to work and began rebuilding his life just 11 months after the surgery.

A passionate sportsman since childhood, Prajapati never imagined stepping into the competitive field again. However, he started training for both track events and badminton.

Since 2022, he has won medals at the National Organ Transplant Games in Mumbai, World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia, and the National Transplant Games in 2023.

His winning streak continued at the International Transplant Games in Bangkok in 2024.

"No obstacle is insurmountable with determination and courage. I dream of continuing to represent India on international stages," Prajapati said.