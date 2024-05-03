Heart-related tests be made free for those who took Covid vacicne, says Akhilesh Yadav

Mainpuri/Kannauj (UP), May 3 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Friday said the lives of the people of the country have been put in danger by the Covid vaccine and demanded that the heart-related tests like ECG should be made free for those who have taken the vaccine.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally in Kishni of Mainpuri in support of his wife and SP candidate Dimple Yadav, the party chief said, "Not only is there a threat to the Constitution, but you also have a threat to life due to their (central government's) decision." Later, Akhilesh Yadav also addressed an election rally in Tirwa, Kannauj.

While Dimple Yadav is contesting from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, Akhilesh Yadav is fighting from Kannauj.

Speaking in Mainpuri, he said, "Everyone knows how this government administered the vaccine during the Corona period and took donations from the vaccine manufacturing company. The people who have taken the vaccine are going to the hospitals to get their heart checked." Recently, UK-headquartered pharma giant AstraZeneca admitted that in "very rare cases", its COVID-19 vaccine, which is known as Vaxzevria in Europe and Covishield in India, can cause a blood clot-related side effect but the causal link is unknown, according to court papers being quoted in the UK media. In India, the AstraZeneca vaccine was manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Advertisment

"All the heart-related tests like ECG should be made free in all the hospitals across the country, so that the people who have been vaccinated by Covid vaccine can have the facility to get their heart checked for free whenever and wherever they want. The BJP leaders have put the lives of the people of the country in danger," said Yadav.

He said democracy will survive only if the Constitution survives. Only if there is a Constitution will the rights of the people be saved. This election is of saving the Constitution and democracy from the BJP, he said.

"If the BJP withdraws, inflation will reduce and unemployment will reduce. There will be prosperity in people's homes. The BJP made many false promises in last 10 years and betrayed the public," he said.

Advertisment

Yadav appealed to the farmers, youth, labourers and the general public to vote for the SP-INDIA bloc in the elections. The BJP is spoiling the future of the youth, he alleged.

He further alleged that the BJP has ruined all the systems of the country in 10 years, discriminated against the public, spread hatred, and increased inflation, unemployment and corruption.

Speaking before him, Dimple Yadav said all sections of the country -- youth, farmers, labourers and businessmen -- are hurt by the betrayal of the BJP government. Inflation and unemployment have put everyone in trouble, she added.

Advertisment

"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will change the direction of the country. This is an election of change and an election of transformation.

"Democracy is under threat from the BJP. This government has put pressure on everyone. We have to save democracy and the Constitution in the country by defeating the BJP," she said.

Akhilesh Yadav also addressed the election rally at Tirwa in Kannauj, where he said, "The BJP will be wiped out from Kannauj. The BJP government has stopped the development of Kannauj," he said.

"The BJP wanted to snatch away the land and crops of the farmers by bringing black agricultural laws and insulting the farmers," he added.

Dimple Yadav is pitted against Jaiveer Singh of the BJP. The polling in Mainpuri will be held in the third phase on May 7 and in Kannauj in the fourth phase on May 13. PTI CDN CDN KSS KSS