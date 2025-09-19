'Heartbeat of a generation': Northeast leaders mourn singer Zubeen Garg's death

Guwahati/ Itanagar/ Imphal, Sep 19 (PTI) Leaders across the Northeast on Friday mourned the death of singing sensation Zubeen Garg, describing him as a generational talent whose voice defined an era.

Garg, who hailed from Assam, was injured while scuba diving in Singapore. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

In Assam, all political parties suspended their campaign for the Bodoland Territorial Council election, which will be held on Monday.

Garg (52), best known for the Bollywood number 'Ya Ali' from Imran Hashmi-Kangna Ranaut starrer 'Gangster' (2006), was in Singapore to attend the North East Festival.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam lost "one of its favourite sons".

"I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled," he posted on X.

"Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come. Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words!" he added.

Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, said Garg's music touched millions, capturing the spirit of Assam and giving voice to the emotions of the people.

"For decades, he stood as a cultural force, an artist whose songs will continue to inspire and unite. This untimely loss leaves a deep void in our musical and cultural life. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, his countless fans, and the people of Assam, who today mourn one of their brightest stars," he posted on X.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said it was an irreparable loss for Assam, the nation, and the world of music.

"Zubeen Garg was the heartbeat of a generation and his voice was a powerful symbol of pride for millions. In this moment of overwhelming sorrow, I stand in solidarity with the people of Assam. My heartfelt condolences with his family, friends and admirers, and prayers for the eternal peace of his soul," he said.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia said the news of Garg's death has left all heartbroken.

"Devastated by the loss of Assam’s heartthrob, #ZubeenGarg. A generational talent whose voice defined an era, he gave us over 38,000 songs across 40 languages," he said in a post on X.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress organised condolence meetings at their state headquarters in the evening.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora said the party was devastated by the news.

"We pray that the Almighty grants the power to his family, fans, well-wishers to tide through this time of deep sorrow," he said in a statement.

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi said the Assamese community have lost a jewel with Garg's death.

AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal said it was a loss for the entire country.

"We pay our respects to Zubeen Garg, who was in the heart of every Assamese, irrespective of religion or community," he said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said Garg was more than a singer.

"He was a cultural torchbearer whose melodies brought people together, lifted spirits, and gave voice to our shared identity. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul find peace, and may his music live on forever," he said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also joined in mourning the death of the singer.

"His voice and legacy will forever live on in our hearts. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Mein said in a social media post.

Health Minister Biyuram Wahge remembered Garg for his contribution to the region.

"His mellifluous voice and fearless artistry transcended boundaries, touching countless hearts and enriching cultures, including the many soulful songs he dedicated to Arunachal Pradesh. I pray for strength for his family and loved ones in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," Wahge said.

Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh said Garg was a true cultural icon whose voice echoed the soul of the people of the Northeast.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and the entire Assamese community. May his soul rest in peace," he said. PTI SSG UPL CORR SSG SOM