Heartwarming interaction between Union Minister Suresh Gopi and children during Yoga Day event

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 21 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum Suresh Gopi on Friday had a heartwarming interaction with children during the Yoga Day celebration held at Kovalam Arts and Crafts Village here.

During the event, Gopi chose to get wet, along with the children, when rains suddenly hit the venue.

Stopping his speech on the benefits of yoga, the actor-cum-politician offered to end his speech quickly so that no one gets wet, but the children said no.

Thereafter, he continued speaking without an umbrella to shield him from the rain.

"Are you ready to take the shower? Otherwise, I can close in two lines and you will all get a printout of the script (speech)," he said.

The children, however, said that they were ok with getting wet, to which he said, "Fine. I love that." He also gestured to the policeman holding an umbrella over him to move away, saying "I will have this off as well." The video, which went viral on social media, evoked mixed reactions from the public with many praising the BJP leader, while others criticising him for getting the children wet.