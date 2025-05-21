Heat in Rajasthan to intensify further, Sriganganagar records 47.6 deg C

Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) Large parts of Rajasthan continued to reel under an intense heatwave on Wednesday, with Sriganganagar recording a highest maximum temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius in the state, the meteorological department said.

According to the meteorological centre in Jaipur, temperature soared above 43 degrees Celsius in most districts, severely impacting daily life. Pilani recorded 47.2 degrees, Churu 46.8 degrees, Bikaner 46.3 degrees, Kota 45.8 degrees, Jaisalmer 45.4 degrees, and Jaipur 44.8 degrees.

The department warned of further intensification of the heatwave over the next 48 hours, with maximum temperatures likely to hover between 45 degrees and 48 degrees in Bikaner division and Shekhawati region from May 21-23. Strong dusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected in border areas.

"Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in several parts of the state. Night temperatures may also remain unusually high," an official from the department said.

With temperatures rising by 1-2 degrees in many places, the relentless heat has brought normal life to a standstill. Roads empty by mid-morning, with residents stepping out only for urgent tasks.

Parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions may receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in the afternoons for the next 4-5 days, the weather office said.

Light rainfall is also likely in Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Ajmer divisions between May 24-26, while dust storms accompanied by thunderstorms are expected in Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions on May 22-23. PTI AG SKY SKY