Heat index soars to 50.2 degree Celsius in Delhi

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) With summer heat persisting and humidity going high, the "feels like" temperature in Delhi touched 50.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature reached 40.7 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above normal, according to the Met Office, while humidity ranged between 64 and 34 per cent during the day.

The heat index, also known as the apparent or "feels like" temperature, measures how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.

It is calculated using a formula that takes both air temperature and relative humidity into account, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the capital recorded its highest minimum temperature of the season so far at 30.2 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above normal.

The IMD has forecasted partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning ahead in the day.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Thursday is expected to be 40 and 29 degrees Celsius, it said.

The air quality was recorded in the poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 p m stood at 213.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM SSJ VN VN