Heat of liquor scam probe will reach Arvind Kejriwal too: BJP after Sanjay Singh's arrest

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Wednesday sought to corner the AAP whose leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED in an alleged liquor policy scam, saying the heat of the probe will reach party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The heat of liquor 'scam' probe that has led to arrest of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh will ultimately reach Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Singh Wednesday in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy hours after a raid at his North Avenue residence in the national capital earlier on the day.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a statement said Singh's arrest shows truth prevails ultimately and the law will finally catch up with Kejriwal too.

The Kejriwal government last year withdrew its 2021-22 excise policy after the launch of a CBI probe at the recommendation of Delhi LG VK Saxena into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

In February this year, the CBI arrested Sisodia, the then Deputy CM and minister in-charge of Excise department, in connection with alleged corruption in formulation and implementation of the policy that was brought by the AAP government to reform liquor trade in Delhi.

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari reacting over Singh's arrest said that a "sinner" however clever is punished one day.

"The curse of women, whose children became alcoholic with the opening of liquor shops in front of their homes, has done its work. Sanjay Singh has also been arrested. The heat of the probe will soon reach Kejriwal," Tiwari said.

Delhi BJP Vice president Kapil Mishra alleged thousands of families were destroyed by the Kejriwal government's excise policy, which allowed liquor stores to be set up across the city with schemes to promote sales.

"Manish Sisodia, Vijay Nayar are already in jail and now Sanjay Singh is also going to Tihar. The question is whether Kejriwal was unaware of their wrong doings," Mishra said and demanded Kejriwal resign from the post of Chief Minister.