Heat scorches Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana region

Ranchi, May 11 (PTI) Heatwave-like conditions scorched Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana region, with Pakur district sizzling at 40.5 degrees Celsius, an official said on Sunday.

Rain and thunderstorms were reported from the state's southern and central parts, including Ranchi, during the past 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi's Mandar received 12.8mm rainfall, while the Bokaro Thermal weather station recorded 10.4 mm rainfall.

"The north-east parts of the state, mostly districts of Santhal Pargana, might experience hot and humid weather conditions on Sunday. Southern and central parts of the state are likely to witness thunderstorms along with rain and gusty winds," Ranchi Meteorological Centre's deputy director Abhishek Anand said.

Eight districts of the state -- Deoghar, Jamtara, Pakur, Godda, Sahibganj, Dumka, Dhanbad and Giridih -- are likely to experience a heatwave till May 16, the IMD said.

On Saturday, Pakur district was the hottest place at 40.5 degrees Celsius, while Jamshedpur and Daltonganj were sizzling at 40.3 and 40.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Amid the sweltering heat, around 74,500 tube wells have become defunct across the state.

Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore said Rs 259 crore has been earmarked to repair the defunct tube wells.

"The Drinking Water and Sanitation Department informed that around 74,500 tube-wells were out of order till April 1," he said in a statement.

The deputy commissioners of all districts have been asked to repair the tube wells with the allocated funds at the earliest so that people do not face a water crisis, he added. PTI SAN SOM