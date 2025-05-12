Heat scorches Odisha, Sambalpur hottest at 42.9 degrees C

Bhubaneswar, May 12 (PTI) Heatwave conditions prevailed across Odisha on Monday with the mercury soaring past 40 degrees Celsius in 17 places.

Sambalpur town was the hottest place in the state, recording a temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar.

Hirakud recorded 42.4 degrees Celsius, Jharsuguda was at 42.2, and Bolangir at 42.1.

State capital Bhubaneswar sizzled at 40.4 degrees Celsius, while it was 40 degrees in Cuttack city.

The weather office said hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail in most parts of the state on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Ganjam, it said.