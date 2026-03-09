Heat wave alert for four Himachal districts, wet spell likely till March 15

Shimla, Mar 9 (PTI) The Shimla Met office warned of a heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Solan districts on Tuesday, and predicted a wet spell in the state till March 15.

The weather remained dry across the state in the past 24 hours since Sunday evening, and a severe heat wave was observed in Sundernagar, Dharamshala, Solan and Bhuntar, the Met office said on Monday.

Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 35 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri was the coldest in the night, recording a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

A yellow alert was issued for thunderstorm accompanied by lightening and gusty winds in seven districts -- Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti -- on March 11-12.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures. PTI BPL APL APL APL