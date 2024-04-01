Heat wave alert in parts of Jharkhand from April 4

Ranchi, Apr 1 (PTI) The first heat wave alert of the season has been issued for parts of Jharkhand starting from April 4, with some districts experiencing maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, a weather official said on Monday.

According to Ranchi Meteorological Centre, districts in southern and northeast Jharkhand could experience heat-wave conditions, with temperatures expected to rise by two to three degrees Celsius from the current levels from April 4 onwards.

These districts include East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharswan, Pakur, and Godda, according to Abhishek Anand, in-charge of the meteorological centre.

Jamshedpur, located in East Singhbhum district, recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 40.9 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above normal, on Monday, while Pakur recorded a maximum of 40.3 degrees Celsius.

Godda registered a maximum of 39.3 degrees Celsius, and West Singhbhum recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius.

Even in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, the maximum temperature exceeded 35 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The weather department advised people to avoid going out between noon and 3 pm during the heat wave period and to stay hydrated.