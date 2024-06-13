Heat wave continues in Haryana, Punjab; Faridabad sizzles at 46.8 deg C

Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) Heat wave conditions sweeping Haryana and Punjab continued unabated on Thursday, with Faridabad sizzling at 46.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Blistering heat also continued to prevail in Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which recorded a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department here.

While blistering heat swept Faridabad in Haryana, intense heat conditions also prevailed in Rohtak and Sirsa, which recorded respective maximum temperatures of 46.5 and 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Hisar sweltered at 45.6 degrees Celsius, while Mahendragarh recorded a high of 45 degrees Celsius.

Hot weather conditions also continued to prevail in Gurugram, Ambala, and Karnal which recorded maximums of 45.8, 45.3 and 44.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

Meanwhile, Nuh, Kurukshetra and Panchkula were also under the influence of intense heat recording respective maximum temperatures of 45.8, 44.8 and 43.8 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius while severe heat prevailed in the Bathinda airport area at 47 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot also reeled under intense heat at 46.1 degrees Celsius while Amritsar recorded a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius.

Patiala, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, and Mohali also sizzled recording respective maximum temperatures of 45.6, 45.1, 44.7, 44.3 and 44.5 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN RHL