Heat wave continues in Haryana, Punjab, Sirsa reels at 46 C

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) The heat wave conditions sweeping Haryana and Punjab for the last several days continued unabated, with Sirsa reeling at 46 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Faridabad recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius while Gurugram recorded a high of 44.1 degrees Celsius. Mahendragarh recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, while Hisar sweltered at 44.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 43.1 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT Department here.

Meanwhile, Rohtak sizzled at 44.9 degrees Celsius, while Ambala and Karnal registered respective maximums of 43.4 degrees and 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Samrala in Punjab was also in the grip of severe heat at 45.8 degrees Celsius while Pathankot recorded a high of 45.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur also sweltered under severe heat, recording respective maximum temperatures of 45.4, 42.9, 43.8, 43 and 44.8 degrees Celsius.