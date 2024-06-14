Heat wave continues in Punjab, Haryana; Abohar sizzles at 47.6 deg C

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Heat wave conditions continued unabated in Haryana and Punjab, with Abohar sizzling at 47.6 degrees Celsius, the Met Centre here said on Friday.

Blistering heat also continued to prevail in Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, according to the centre's weather report.

While blistering heat swept Abohar in Punjab, intense heat also prevailed in Gurdaspur, which recorded a maximum of 45.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Patiala, which registered a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

Amritsar and Ludhiana also reeled under intense heat at 44.8 degrees Celsius and 44.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather office said.

In neighbouring Haryana, Faridabad and Nuh recorded identical maximums of 45.8 degrees Celsius each, it said.

According to the centre, hot weather conditions also prevailed in Rohtak and Sirsa, which also recorded identical maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius each.

Hisar sweltered at 44.6 degrees Celsius, while Mahendragarh clocked a high of 44 degrees Celsius, it said.

Hot weather conditions also continued to prevail in Gurugram, Ambala and Karnal, which recorded maximums of 44 degrees Celsius, 44.5 degrees Celsius and 44.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather department said. PTI SUN BHJ BHJ