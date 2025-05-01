Heat wave in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan, including in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Jodhpur districts, could experience a heat wave on Thursday, the weather office said.

Light rain, lightning and gusty winds at 40-60 kmph or dust storm are likely to occur in some parts of the state in the afternoon, they said.

No significant changes in temperature is likely in the next 24 hours, and thereafter temperatures are likely to drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, a Met department spokesperson said.

According to the department, in the last 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 46.8 degree Celsius in Barmer, which was 4.7 notches above normal.

The highest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Bikaner at 31.6 degree Celsius.

A heat wave was observed at isolated places in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Udaipur divisions at night.

There was light rain at isolated places in Jhalawar and Bhilwara districts in eastern Rajasthan, with highest rainfall recorded was 4.0 mm of rain in Gangdhar (Jhalawar). The weather remained dry in the rest of the state.