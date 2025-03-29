Heat wave: Kerala CM asks departments to be vigilant

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 29 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed various departments to take coordinated action in view of the possible heat wave in the state as temperatures continue to rise every day.

He was addressing a meeting convened here to discuss matters related to the ongoing heat wave situation, pre-monsoon cleaning, health alertness and epidemic prevention measures, an official release said here on Saturday.

He said there should not be lack of vigilance on the part of departments, though temperatures come down in the evenings with frequent summer rains.

Instructions and warning messages regarding the heat wave should be given at the local self-government level as a precautionary measure.

Local self-governments should ensure provision of clean drinking water in public places in cooperation with various organisations and institutions, he said.

Rest areas and clean drinking water should be provided to auto and taxi drivers, online food delivery workers, and the security staff in front of hotels and restaurants.

Employers should revise schedule for workers who are toiling in the sun and ensure necessary rest and drinking water to them. Steps should also be taken to convey heat wave warnings among tourists, the Chief Minister said.

Treatment facilities have already been set up at taluk-level hospitals for addressing health problems caused by the heat wave. Areas prone to fire should be identified in advance and necessary steps taken as a precautionary measure.

The Chief Minister also instructed the departments to clean water reservoirs in order to store water from the summer rains as much as possible.

He said wandering animals should also be protected from the heat by providing clean water. To minimize human-wildlife conflict, the availability of water within the forest and the protection of water reservoirs should be properly ensured.

Street vendors and traders should also be alerted about the heat wave and directed to nearby hotels to ensure they have access to drinking water.

The CM also said a surveillance team of ASHA workers should be formed to give special attention to elderly people and bedridden patients inside homes. The meeting was attended by ministers K Rajan, K N Balagopal, V Sivankutty, Veena George, A K Saseendran, J Chinjurani and R Bindu, chief secretary Saradha Muraleedharan, and heads of various departments. PTI MVG MVG ROH