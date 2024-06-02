Heat wave persists in Jammu, relief likely after June 4

Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) The heat wave conditions on Sunday persisted in Jammu which recorded the maximum temperature at 41.6 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above season’s average, the meteorological department said.

However, the day temperature in Jammu was 1.3 degrees Celsius less than that of the previous day, a spokesperson of the Met department said, adding that the city may witness relief from the prevailing conditions after June 4.

The minimum temperature recorded in Jammu was almost near normal at 25.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

He said hot and dry weather over plains of Jammu division is likely to continue till June 4. After that during the next three days, Jammu may see light to moderate rain or thunder at many places with gusty winds at few places.

The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy on June 8 and 9, the spokesperson said.

He said Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district, recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 24.8 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar, on the other hand, recorded a maximum of 30.3 degrees Celsius against 27.5 degrees Celsius the previous day, the spokesperson said, adding the day temperature in the city was four degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was 13 degrees Celsius. PTI TAS 6/2/2024 KVK KVK