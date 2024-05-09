Heat wave possibility: IMD issues yellow alert in Kerala's Alappuzha district for May 9

Thiruvananthapuram, May 9 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha district of the state for the day due to the likelihood of heatwave conditions there.

The IMD said maximum temperatures were likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius in Thrissur and Palakkad, 38 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, 37 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur and 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts of the state till May 10.

These temperatures were three to five degrees Celsius more than what was normal for this time of the year, it said.

"Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places in Alappuzha district on May 9 (YELLOW WARNING)," it added.

The IMD also said that hot and humid weather was very likely over these districts except in the hilly areas during this period. PTI HMP HMP ROH