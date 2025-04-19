Heat wave predicted in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Heat waves are likely in some parts of Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota divisions and the Shekhawati region, a Met official said on Saturday.

The weather is likely to remain dry during the day.

Ganganagar and Churu were the hottest places in Rajasthan in the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am. The maximum temperature recorded in Ganganagar and Churu was 45.4 degrees Celsius, 7.6 and 5.7 above normal, respectively.

Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour and dust storms are likely in some parts of the Jodhpur and the Bikaner divisions, said Radhey Shyam Sharma, director of the Met centre in Jaipur.

Heat waves and hot night conditions were recorded in some parts of the state.

A dust storm was recorded in the Bikaner division. Some parts of the state also received light rain.

The highest minimum temperature was recorded in Pratapgarh at 31.1 degrees Celsius.