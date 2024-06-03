Heat wave tightens grip on Rajasthan, temperatures likely to rise further

Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) Most parts of Rajasthan on Monday noted a temperature rise of one to two notches, amid the relentless heat wave sweeping the state, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The MeT has forecast a further rise in temperature and dry weather continuing in the coming days.

All the major cities of the state recorded above-normal maximum temperatures on Monday.

Ganganagar was the hottest place in the state with a high of 46.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Sangaria noting 46 degrees Celsius, the IMD bulletin showed.

Pilani recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, Churu 45.1 degrees Celsius, Vanasthali 44.6 degrees Celsius, Dholpur-Fatehpur 44.5 degrees Celsius, Karauli 44.4 degrees Celsius, and Alwar 44 degrees Celsius. PTI AG RPA