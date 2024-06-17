Heat wave tightens grip over Rajasthan, mercury rises in several places

Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) Heat wave conditions intensified in Rajasthan on Monday, with several places recording maximum temperatures of one to six notches higher than the previous day.

A spokesperson of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said Ganganagar was the hottest place in the state with a high of 46.2 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees Celsius above normal.

The maximum temperature in Pilani was 45.9 degrees Celsius, 6.5 degrees above normal, the official said.

Churu and Karauli recorded a high of 45.4 degrees Celsius each, Dholpur 44.9 degrees Celsius, Alwar 44.8 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 44.3 degrees Celsius, and Bharatpur and Phalodi 44 degrees Celsius each.

The mercury crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark in several other major cities as well.

The MeT official said the minimum temperature in most places in the state was recorded higher than normal by 2 to 8.1 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in the major cities was noted between 37 degrees and 28.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

Alwar recorded a low of 37 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees Celsius above normal, while Phalodi noted a minimum temperature of 34.6 degrees, which was 8.1 degrees Celsius above average. PTI AG RPA