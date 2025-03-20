Heat waves forecast for 59 mandals in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Mar 20 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast heat waves for 59 mandals across the state on Thursday.

"Out of the 59 mandals, 15 are from Srikakulam district, followed by 20 in Vizianagaram district, and 14 in Parvathipuram Manyam district, which are likely to experience heat wave conditions," said APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh in a release.

He further stated that two mandals in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, three in Kakinada district, and five in East Godavari district are also expected to be affected.

The agency observed that Chagalamarri in Nandyala district recorded the highest temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, followed by Atluru and Khajipeta in YSR district, which recorded 41.2 degrees Celsius each.

Similarly, Gollavidipi in Prakasam district registered 40.7 degrees Celsius, Kurnool district registered 40.6 degrees Celsius, Kambalakunta in Annamayya district 40.2 degrees Celsius, and Nathavaram in Anakapalli district 39.8 degrees Celsius.