Heat waves predicted for 29 mandals in Andhra Pradesh on Monday

Amaravati, March 24 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has forecast heat waves in 29 mandals across the state on Monday.

Similarly, the agency has forecast severe heat waves in Chinturu and Kunavaram mandals of Alluri Seetharamaraju district of the southern state.

Out of the 29 mandals, three mandals each in Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Eluru and Alluri Seetharamaraju districts are expected to suffer heat waves, followed by four in Srikakulam district, seven in Parvathipuram Manyam district and one in NTR District.

"Scattered light rains with thunder and lightning are likely in North Andhra and Rayalaseema districts on Monday," said APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh in a press release.

According to APSDMA, Pagidyala in Nandyala district recorded a temperature of 39.9 degree Celsius on Sunday, followed by Atlur in YSR district at 39.5 degree celsius and Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district at 39.2 degree celsius.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department noted that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on Monday. PTI COR STH ADB