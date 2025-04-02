Heat waves predicted in 30 mandals of Andhra Pradesh on April 2

Amaravati, April 2 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast heat waves in 30 mandals across the state on Wednesday.

Out of the 30 mandals, six are in Srikakulam district, five mandals each in Vizianagaram and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts, 11 in Parvathipuram Manyam, one in Kakinada, and two in East Godavari.

"Several mandals across Andhra Pradesh will experience heatwave conditions on April 2, requiring caution in affected regions," said APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh.

Scattered light rains with thunder and lightning are likely in Sri Sathya Sai and Chittoor districts on Wednesday, said APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh in a press release.

According to APSDMA, Ulindakonda in Kurnool and Nelivada in Vizianagaram recorded the maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, followed by 39.5 degrees in Vempalle in YSR Kadapa district.

In addition, Rudravaram in Nandyal district recorded 39.2 degrees celsius, while Ravikamatham in Anakapalli district and Nagasamudram in Anantapur district registered a temperature of 39 degrees celsius each.

As of Wednesday, the Prakasam Barrage in NTR district has a storage of 3.07 TMC, with inflow and outflow both at 198 cusecs.

