Heated debate in Himachal assembly on Governor's address, BJP criticises Cong govt's 'failures'

Shimla, March 12 (PTI) Heated exchanges marked the debate on the motion of thanks on the Governor’s Address on Wednesday, as opposition BJP members tried to highlight the failures of the Himachal government, while ruling Congress members lauded the government for its achievements.

Senior BJP member Satpal Singh Satti criticised the government for its unfulfilled election promises. He stated that the government's claim that Rs 1,500 is being deposited into the bank accounts of women in the state is hard to believe.

Similar situations existed with respect to the purchase of cow dung and the procurement of milk, Satti said, adding that the Congress promised to purchase milk at Rs 100 per litre, but they are still purchasing it at a lesser amount and claming that they are buying milk at the highest pricein the country.

He said that a minister recently stated that the Congress organization in the state was paralysed, and the promise to purchase cow dung had become a thorn in the flesh. “Is it the task of the government to purchase cow dung," Satti asked He alleged that the condition of roads was pathetic and that the government did not have money even for patchwork, while pipes were unavailable for installing taps.

Swan River has been ruined, and the mining mafia from Punjab is coming to the state, Satti said, adding that closing 1,400 institutions and raising loans worth Rs 30,000 crore are the so-called achievements of the government.

Intervening in the speech, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said that the government had received a mandate for five years and would fulfill all the guarantees and come to power again.

Accusing the previous BJP government of derailing the economy by resorting to overdrawing, he said that the Chief Minister was correcting it. The government fulfilled its first guarantee to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) at the first cabinet meeting, and if it has added to the burden on the state exchequer, why is the BJP worried, he asked.

The minister said that the government has so far purchased organic cow dung worth Rs 1.40 crore, and would sell it as compost in the open market.

Congress leaders Ram Kumar, Sanjay Awasthi, Rakesh Kalia, and Mohan Lal Brakta, as well as BJP leaders Randhir Sharma and Sukhram Chowdhary (BJP), also participated in the debate.

Reacting to Chander Kumar’s reply, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that Satti had not said anything wrong and asked how many institutions had been opened by the government.

The government should share the pain of the people who are not getting salaries and pensions, and the Post Graduate doctors who are not getting stipends. The government should stop telling lies, he said, adding that the government cannot muzzle their voice, and the BJP would continue to speak against the “wrongs.” PTI BPL ARD ARD