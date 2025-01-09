Heated exchange between Shiv Sena factions over banner removal

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Supporters of rival Shiv Sena factions came face to face over the removal of a banner at Dadar flower market in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar's son Samadhan Sarvankar reached the spot and started arguing with BMC officials over the removal of the banner when Mahim Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant also arrived with his supporters.

Sarvankar accused Sawant of collecting money from hawkers.

As the heated exchange threatened to escalate, police rushed to the spot and dispersed the rival groups.

Advertisment

No complaint was lodged. PTI DC NSK