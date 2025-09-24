Heated exchange of words between BJD-BJP in Odisha Assembly over women's safety

Bhubaneswar, Sep 24 (PTI) Odisha Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a heated exchange of words between the ruling BJP and opposition BJD over the women's safety issue, while Congress members staged a walkout of the House protesting the state government's "inaction" over the "rise" in crime against women.

Congress MLAs led by the legislature party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam staged a walkout of the House, raising anti-BJP slogans after picketing near the Speaker's podium over the women's safety issue. The BJD and BJP members participated in a debate over a notice for an adjournment motion on the death of a woman traffic constable in Bhubaneswar.

BJD member Goutam Buddha Das came down heavily on the BJP government and alleged that even women police personnel were not safe in the Mohan Charan Majhi government.

"A woman police constable was killed by her husband, also a police constable, and the body was kept in a car parked in the commissioner of police's office here. If the woman police personnel is not safe, what to talk about the safety of other women?" Das asked.

Das also alleged that a woman of his Bhograi assembly constituency and a student of FM (Autonomous) College, Balasore, died by self-immolation for not getting justice from authorities.

"The BJP MLA, MP and officers did not give justice to the woman student, for which she set herself on fire and died. Two members of ABVP were arrested in the case on charges of abetment. This proved the involvement of saffron members in the crimes against women," the BJD MLA said.

Replying to Das's allegation, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that the police have arrested three persons, including the husband (who is also a police constable) of the woman constable.

"The arrested husband has confessed that he killed his second wife, the traffic constable, for Rs 20 lakh. He killed her as the wife was demanding money for their formal marriage. Earlier, they had a court marriage," the minister said.

While claiming that the BJP government does not spare any criminal, the minister said, "We have decided that the police will reopen the death case of the accused husband's first wife in 2022. It is suspected that the then government (BJD) had shielded the husband who successfully escaped by claiming that his first wife died in an accident. Actually, it could be a murder for availing insurance money." The minister also accused the previous BJD government of shielding criminals, for which the arrested husband could remain in the state capital for 15 years. He was not transferred for having a good relationship with a BJD leader, the minister alleged.

BJP MLA from Nilgiri Santosh Khatua, while defending the government, said that the arrested husband had a good relationship with an influential BJD leader from Jajpur district.

The minister assured the House that Odisha Police will now give justice to the first wife of the male police constable. "Who was in power in the state in 2022? Why was an attempt made to shield the accused and manipulate the investigation?" the minister asked, targeting the previous BJD government.

He told the House that a 27-year–old woman constable went missing from Bhubaneswar on September 6 and her body was found buried in a jungle in Keonjhar district. On September 18, a murder case was registered against the male constable.

BJP member Babu Singh also ridiculed the BJD, pointing out that a leader of the regional outfit has recently said that a suspended woman leader of their party would not be able to show her face if her video goes viral. "Is it BJD’s respect for women leader's? The alleged video was shot in the BJD's state headquarters here," Singh said.

Earlier, the minister had claimed that crimes against women had declined in the state after the BJP government came to power. "While the number of rape cases in comparison to previous years remained static, there has been a decline in cases of molestation, public disrobing, voyeurism, stalking, acid attack, women trafficking, dowry deaths and dowry torture," the minister said.

Rejecting the minister’s statement, the BJD MLAs staged a walkout from the House and alleged that the government was misleading the people. PTI AAM AAM RG