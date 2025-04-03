Heated exchanges in RS as BJP MP alleges pro-Pak slogans raised in Karnataka after Cong MP's victory

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The members of the treasury and opposition benches sparred in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday over allegations made by a BJP MP that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in Karnataka to celebrate the election of a Congress leader to the Upper House of Parliament.

During a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Radha Mohan Das Agrawal alleged that such slogans were raised when the Congress member was elected to the House and the workers of the saffron party who had opposed it were sent to jail.

The allegation led to heated exchanges in the House, with Naseer Hussain of the Congress objecting to the remarks targeted against him. The chair sought to pacify the agitating members to bring the House in order.

Congress member Pramod Tiwari cited Rajya Sabha rules to say that members should refrain from making remarks that lower the dignity of the House.

The issue saw Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stand in support of Agrawal.

Shah said no allegations were levelled at Hussain as Agrawal had said pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by others and not by him when he won the Rajya Sabha election.

"Sloganeering was done by someone else. There is no allegation against him (Hussain)," he said.

Hussain stood up to make his point but his remarks were expunged by the chair and Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Nadimul Haque was instead asked to speak. The Congress member objected to Agrawal's statement to which P Wilson, who was in the chair, said the remarks of the BJP leader will be reviewed.

TMC's Sukhendu Shekhar Roy and DMK's Tiruchi Siva also cited rules and said Hussain should get a chance to speak.

"How can you expunge his remarks? You cannot encroach on the right of a member," Roy said.

Siva said the Congress member has every right to give an explanation when his name has been taken.

Immediately after Haque started speaking, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge intervened and demanded to give just 30 seconds or even 10 seconds to Hussain to offer an explanation regarding the allegations levelled by Agrawal.

Sitharaman intervened to say that the Congress member was given a chance to speak and he was heard by everyone but opposition members objected to her statement.

Sitharaman said Hussain was given a chance to speak, he spoke and the matter was closed.

The finance minister asked the chair to skip Haque, who had not started speaking, which led to a furore among the TMC members. PTI PRS RC