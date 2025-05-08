Heatwave alert for 8 Jharkhand districts

Ranchi, Apr 24 (PTI) The IMD has issued a 'Yellow' alert (be aware) for heatwave in parts of Jharkhand from May 10, an official said on Thursday.

The mercury might increase by five degrees Celsius during the next five days, he said.

"The heatwave alert has been issued for eight districts, mostly in the Santhal Pargana region. It may grip six districts -- Deoghar, Jamtara, Dumka, Pakur, Godda, Sahibganj - on May 10, while two more districts—Giridih and Dhanbad—are likely to be added to the list from May 11 to May 14," Abhishek Anand, deputy director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said.

He said that the mercury would increase from Friday due to prevailing dry weather and westerly winds.

"The maximum temperature may rise by up to five degrees Celsius during the next five days," he said.

Currently, the maximum temperature is hovering between 36 and 39 degrees Celsius across the state.