Heatwave alert for parts of Jharkhand till April 29

Ranchi, Apr 25 (PTI) A heatwave has gripped parts of Jharkhand again, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius across most areas of the state, a weather official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The meteorological department has issued a heatwave alert for Kolhan, Santhal, and North Chotanagpur divisions until April 29.

"The maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius from the current levels over the next three days due to increased northwesterly to westerly surface winds," said Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Approximately 10 districts experienced the effects of the heatwave on Thursday, with more regions expected to be impacted in the coming days, he added.

Advertisment

Godda district recorded the highest temperature at 44.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Baharagora in West Singhbhum district at 43.7 degrees Celsius and Seraikela at 43.4 degrees Celsius. Jamshedpur recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Daltonganj reached 41.8 degrees Celsius. State capital Ranchi simmered at 38 degree Celsius.

According to the extended range forecast for Jharkhand, temperatures may remain between 38 to 45 degrees Celsius from April 26 to May 2, he said.

As a result of the heatwave conditions, incidents of forest fires have increased in the state, with sporadic incidents reported from Parasanth in Giridih district, Palamau Tiger Reserve, and Dalma in East Singhbhum district.

The forest department assured that they are implementing all necessary precautions to minimise the occurrence of forest fires. PTI SAN SAN MNB