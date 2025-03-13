Heatwave alert in parts of Jharkhand during Holi festival

Ranchi, Mar 13 (PTI) A heatwave alert has been issued for parts of Jharkhand during the Holi festival in Jharkhand, a meteorological department official said on Thursday.

Some districts in Kolhan and Palamu divisions may also experience a maximum temperature of around 40 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to increase by up to five degrees Celsius during the next four days, starting from Friday, he said.

"A yellow alert of heatwave has been issued for the Kolhan division, comprising three districts Seraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum, for March 14.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said, "A similar condition may be experienced in Palamu division, mainly in Palamu and Garhwa districts along with Kolhan on March 15 and 16. The maximum temperature could reach 40 degrees Celsius in two divisions." Anand added that the maximum temperature might rise by three to five degrees Celsius across Jharkhand during the next four days due to the inflow of warm winds from the western region.

Daltonganj recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 39.2 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, on Wednesday, while Jamshedpur, located in East Singhbhum district, registered 38.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal.

The mercury level in Bokaro soared to 38.1 degrees Celsius, while the state's capital Ranchi registered a maximum of 34.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The weather department advised people to avoid going out between noon and 3 pm during the heat wave period and to stay hydrated. PTI SAN BDC