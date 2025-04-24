Heatwave alert issued for parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Apr 24 (PTI) A heatwave alert was issued for parts of Odisha on Thursday, with the mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius in many places, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An 'Orange' alert, notifying people to be prepared to take action, was issued for Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir and Bargarh districts.

A 'Yellow' alert to be aware was issued for Kalahandi, Nupada, Deogarh, and Angul districts.

Hot and humid weather conditions are expected to prevail over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhargarh, and Dhenkanal, the IMD said.

The night would be warm in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bolangir and Mayurbhanj, it added.

The IMD advised people to avoid prolonged heat exposure, and cover head, using a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out between 11 am and 3 pm.

Keep livestock in cool and shady places, and arrange drinking water for them, it said.

"Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body and avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food," it added.

Jharsuguda town in the western part of the state recorded a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. It was followed by Titlagarh (44 degrees), and Boudh and Sambalpur districts (43.8 degrees).

Twelve other places also recorded a temperature of above 40 degrees Celsius. PTI BBM BBM SOM