Heatwave alerts, water coolers and dedicated wards in hospitals: Delhi govt unveils Heat Action Plan

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) An early warning system for heatwaves, green roofs at bus stops, deployment of 'Aapda Mitra' volunteers, installation of 3,000 water coolers, and dedicated heatstroke wards in hospitals are among the key measures outlined in the Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025.

The action plan, aimed at combating the effects of rising temperatures, was launched at an event on Monday by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also inaugurated three Cool Roof pilot projects in the city.

"Our mission is to make Delhi heat-resilient, protect lives and make every season livable for its residents," the chief minister said.

Gupta virtually inaugurated three Cool Roof pilot projects at Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and the Delhi Secretariat, adding that the number of such projects would soon be expanded across the city.

Two important environmental initiatives — 'Cool Roof Technology' and ‘Digital Cold Water Dispensers’ — were also inaugurated at the event.

The Heat Action Plan outlines key strategies including the establishment of an early warning system in collaboration with the Meteorological Department, inter-agency coordination, public awareness campaigns, capacity-building programmes, and partnerships with NGOs and civil society groups.

The plan specifically highlights the city’s most vulnerable areas, such as slum clusters, squatter settlements, low-income neighbourhoods, and heatwave-prone hotspots.

These areas tend to record much higher temperatures than the rest of the city during heatwaves, making them focal points for targeted interventions.

Special attention will also be paid to vulnerable population groups including children, the elderly, pregnant women, construction workers, and the urban poor.

Under the new plan, the government is set to install 3,000 water coolers across Delhi -- 1,000 along roads, 1,000 in government buildings, and another 1,000 in rural and underserved areas where access to drinking water is limited.

Cooling shelters and shading structures will be built along footpaths, bus stops, and public spaces to provide relief to pedestrians and daily-wage workers who are most exposed to harsh sunlight.

“Not everyone travels in air-conditioned vehicles or works in air-conditioned offices. Labourers and street vendors toil in the sun for hours. We must ensure that they have safe, shaded spots to rest and access to drinking water,” the chief minister said.

Prepared by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, the action plan also includes the adoption of Cool Roof and Green Roof technologies across both government and private buildings to reduce urban heat.

Cool roofs reflect sunlight and absorb less heat, helping to keep buildings cooler and lower energy consumption. Dedicated cooling shelters and drinking water facilities will be set up at all major bus terminals, bus stands, and railway stations.

Health minister Pankaj Kumar said that all Delhi government hospitals will be equipped with dedicated heatwave wards, while CAT ambulances will be stationed for quick emergency response. He added that all essential medical supplies will be made available to ensure timely treatment.

Officials said that over 1.4 million students across more than 5,500 schools in Delhi will receive disaster management and heatwave awareness training. Schools will also be directed to ensure that water coolers and drinking water arrangements are fully functional.

The Delhi government will issue real-time heatwave alerts in collaboration with the IMD to inform the public in advance when dangerously high temperatures are expected.

“Timely alerts can save lives. We will make sure that people know when the heat is peaking so they can take the necessary precautions,” Gupta said.

The initiative also received support from the central government. The chief minister welcomed the arrival of 1,800 'Aapda Mitra' (disaster volunteers) from the Centre, stating that these volunteers are not just a team, but a living symbol of vigilance and the spirit of service across every corner of Delhi.

These disaster volunteers will serve as frontline warriors in the implementation of the Heat Action Plan, she said.

The government will also build cooling shades along footpaths to provide pedestrians with relief from the sun.

Additionally, the plan includes directives for the Labour Department, which has been asked to organize training sessions for employers and outdoor workers on how to stay safe during heatwaves.

An advisory will also be issued to construction and industrial units to modify working hours and avoid peak heat periods. It will be mandatory for all workplaces to ensure access to drinking water for labourers.

Various departments including MCD, PWD, I&FC, DJB, DUSIB, Delhi Police, NDMC, and traffic police have been tasked with constructing shaded bus stands, identifying emergency shelter zones, ensuring drinking water availability at major points, and distributing cooling jackets to traffic personnel who are constantly exposed to the sun.

Authorities have also been directed to maintain water bodies in forested areas to support wildlife during peak summer.

The Delhi Heat Action Plan is not only for the people, but also for the thousands of voiceless birds and animals who share our planet, the chief minister said. "Whether it's a small bird, a cow, or a stray animal, we strive to ensure they have access to drinking water, shade, and relief from the heat."