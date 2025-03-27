Heatwave: Centre outlines measures for state health facilities

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) With temperatures across the country soaring, the Centre has asked states to review the preparedness of health facilities for the management of heatstroke cases and heat-related illnesses.

In a letter, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said with the onset of summer, an increase in the exposure to heat, including extreme conditions may occur.

Some places of the country have begun witnessing high temperatures, she noted while enclosing the Seasonal Outlook from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for summer 2025.

She drew attention to public health and clinical guidelines on 'Heat and Health' available on the website of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and requested states to disseminate these guidance documents to all districts for effective preparedness of health departments and health facilities to prevent, manage, and monitor the health impact of extreme heat.

Srivastava mentioned that from March 1 onwards, through daily surveillance, patient-level information on clinical diagnosis of heatstroke is being captured on Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) for all states and UTs.

Training sessions in virtual mode have been conducted recently by the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health, NCDC, she said.

She asked them to ensure that these are carried forward with the training material provided by NCDC and that all health professionals are trained to report on Integrated Health Information Platform.

She highlighted that the daily heat alerts generated by the IMD are shared by NCDC with states and these alerts include forecasts of heat wave for the next three-four days may be disseminated promptly to all health facilities.

"State, district, and city health departments may ensure the implementation of Heat-Health action plans and support in planning, managing and assessing response to heat along with other responding agencies," Srivastava stated.

She urged the health departments of states and UTs to continue efforts for sensitisation and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, and grass-root level workers on heat illness, Its early recognition and management.

"Health facility preparedness must be reviewed for the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipments to provide active, emergency cooling," she underlined.

The Union Health Secretary said the guidance on developing heatstroke management units and emergency management of severe heat-related illnesses has been disseminated. Availability of sufficient drinking water at all health facilities and the continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas must be ensured, she stressed.

Highlighting fire safety measures, she said health facilities should conduct thorough inspections, safety and electrical load audits and ensure fire NOC compliance.

"Health facilities need to increase their resilience to heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for the constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels (wherever feasible), energy conservation measures and measures to reduce indoor heat through cool/green roofs (NDMA guidelines may be referred), window shades, shade outside etc. Rainwater harvesting and recycling plants may also be explored for self-sufficiency in water," she said.

Srivastava also urged states to utilise Information, Education and Communication (IEC) as well as community level awareness materials developed by the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health on the precautions to be taken by people to safeguard themselves against heat wave.