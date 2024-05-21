Heatwave conditions in several parts of Gujarat; Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad sizzle at 45 degrees

Ahmedabad, May 21 (PTI) Amid heatwave conditions prevailing in several parts of Gujarat, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Maximum temperatures in several cities such as Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Surendranagar, Keshod, Mahuva and Bhuj were above 40 degrees Celsius, it said.

Heatwave conditions continued to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of the Saurashtra region such Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Porbandar, and in Gandhinagar and Anand districts of north Gujarat, said the weather office.

As per an IMD forecast, parts of Ahmedabad and state capital Gandhinagar, among several districts in Gujarat, were likely to be in grip of heatwave conditions which will increase likelihood of heat- related illnesses.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said maximum temperature in the city was likely to hover around 45 degrees Celsius till the next five days.

Amid a surge in day temperatures, government hospitals witnessed a sudden rise in the number of patients coming with symptoms of heat-related illnesses caused by exposure to sun.

The Ahmedabad civic body has equipped health and wellness centres with medicines and ORS (oral rehydration solution) packets to help fight heat-related health complications.

The AMC has set up kiosks across the city for distribution of butter milk and made arrangements for drinking water at public places, said the civic body in a statement.

The IMD has said the prevailing conditions are a cause of concern for vulnerable people such as infants, elderly and those with chronic diseases.

It has suggested them to avoid heat exposure and dehydration by drinking sufficient water and consume ORS and homemade drinks like lassi, lemon water and buttermilk to keep themselves hydrated. PTI KA PD RSY