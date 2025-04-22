Heatwave conditions likely in parts of southern West Bengal

Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) Heatwave conditions are likely in parts of southern West Bengal, with the mercury crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark, the IMD said on Tuesday.

The day temperature is likely to rise by three to five degrees Celsius during the next three days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The heatwave conditions are likely in Birbhum, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura and Paschim Bardhaman districts till April 26, it said.

High relative humidity during the day and night has led to discomfort for the denizens.

The IMD said that maximum relative humidity over coastal districts is likely to be 80 to 90 per cent, and in interior districts it is likely to be 70 to 80 per cent. PTI AMR SOM