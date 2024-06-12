Heatwave continues in Haryana, Punjab; Nuh reels at 46.8 deg C

Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) Heatwave conditions sweeping Haryana and Punjab continued unabated on Wednesday, with Nuh reeling at 46.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, saw sweltering heat, recording a maximum temperature of of 44.4 degrees Celsius, according to the local MeT department here.

In Haryana, intense heat prevailed in Sirsa, which recorded a high of 46.6 degrees Celsius. Mahendragarh recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius and Hisar 45.5 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Gurugram and Faridabad saw maximum temperatures of 44.9 and 46.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

Rohtak recorded a high of 46.1 degrees Celsius, Ambala 44.8 degrees Celsius and Karnal 43.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In neighbouring Punjab, Amritsar reeled under intense heat at 46 degrees Celsius while Pathankot recorded a high of 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur recorded identical maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius each. PTI SUN SKY SKY