Heatwave continues in Haryana, Punjab; Sirsa sizzles at 46.6 deg Celsius, Amritsar touches 45.8

Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) Several parts of Haryana and Punjab continued to reel under a heatwave on Wednesday, with Sirsa recording the highest maximum temperature in the two states at 46.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological centre here.

Blistering heat also swept Punjab's Amritsar as it recorded a high of 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Above-normal maximum temperatures were recorded at most other places in the two states as sizzling heat continued unabated.

After Sirsa in Haryana, Rohtak also experienced equally hot weather with a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Severe heat swept Hisar, Ambala, Bhiwani and Narnaul, too, with maximum temperatures settling at 44.3, 42, 44.1 and 44.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Gurugram registered a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, in Punjab, blistering heat also swept Ludhiana and Patiala, which recorded respective highs of 44 and 43.6 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot registered a high of 43.4 degrees, Ferozepur 42.6 and Bathinda 44.8, while Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded respective maximums of 44 and 44.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a day temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius.