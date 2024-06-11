Heatwave continues in Rajasthan, Churu hottest at 45.6 deg C

Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan continued to reel under excessive heat as Churu recorded the highest maximum temperature at 45.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday, a MeT department official said.

Light rain was also observed in some parts of the state today.

Sriganganagar recorded 45.1 degrees, followed by 44.8 degrees each in Fatehpur and Bikaner.

Pilani recorded a high of 44.7 degrees C, Sangaria 44.3 degrees, Barmer 44 degrees while it was 43.5 degrees each in Jaipur, Alwar and Jaisalmer.

Jodhpur and Jalore recorded 42.8 degrees each.

The minimum temperature was recorded between 25 degrees and 32 degrees at most of the places. PTI AG NB