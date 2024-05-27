Heatwave continues in Rajasthan, Phalodi hottest at 49.4 deg C

Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) Intense heat continued in Rajasthan where Phalodi remained hottest place with a high of 49.4 degrees Celsius, 6.3 degrees Celsius more than normal.

Health minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar held a meeting to review arrangements in hospitals related to heat.

Khinvsar directed hospital authorities to keep alternative arrangements in place and to ensure that there are no gaps in medicine and testing services.

He also instructed officials to go to the field and do intensive monitoring of heatwave management.

According to Met department, Barmer on Monday recorded a high of 49.3 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 48.7 degrees Celsius, Pilani 48.5 degrees while it was 48.4 degrees in Karauli, 48.3 degrees in Ganganagar, 48.2 degrees in Bikaner, Kota and Fatehpur (Sikar), 48.1 degrees in Dholpur and 48 degrees Celsius in Churu..

The maximum temperature was 47.5 degrees in Anta (Baran), 47.4 degrees in Jodhpur and Bhilwara, 47 degrees in Chittorgarh, 46.7 degrees in Jalore, 46.6 degrees in Sangaria, 46.4 degrees in the capital Jaipur and 46.3 degrees in Ajmer.

Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary also held a review meeting with offices.

He said that better management is being done to provide relief to the common people during the scorching heat in the state and to maintain the drinking water system.

Strict action will be taken against the officers who make slow progress in the works sanctioned by the department, Choudhary said, adding that to provide water in areas which are facing a crisis, the department is operating tankers for transporting drinking water free of cost.

"Strong monitoring of water transportation by tankers is being done through GPS, OTP and three coupons," he said.

The minister said that an amount of Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned to each district for the emergency works authorised by the district collector, under which the department has started 362 works and completed 303 works.

He said that to maintain the drinking water system during the summer season, tube wells and hand pumps have been approved and to ensure their timely construction, drilling and ring machines of the ground water department have been deployed.

PTI SDA NB