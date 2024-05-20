Heatwave continues in Rajasthan, Pilani hottest at 46.6 deg C

Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) Intense heat continued in Rajasthan with Pilani recording 46.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, the local weather department said.

Most parts of the state have been experiencing severe heat for the past few days.

According to Jaipur Met centre, Pilani in Jhunjhunu district was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said 46.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Ganganagar, 46.1 degrees at Barmer, 46 degrees at Phalodi, 45.9 degrees at Dholpur, 45.8 degrees at Kota, 45.7 degrees at Fatehpur (Sikar), 45.6 degrees at Karauli and Dungarpur and 45.5 degrees Celsius in Churu.

Last night's temperature in most parts of the state was recorded between 33.5 and 26.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

Heatwave conditions would continue to prevail in the state over the next few days. PTI SDA SKY SKY