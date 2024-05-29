Heatwave crisis: Delhi Congress urges Haryana to release more water

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Delhi Congress on Wednesday appealed to the Haryana government to release more water into Yamuna from the Tajewala barrage to help the national capital overcome the severe water shortage it is facing.

State party chief Devender Yadav said that due to the heat wave, the city has been experiencing a severe water shortage and agencies must join forces and work on a war footing to tide over the crisis.

"Due to the unprecedented heat wave sweeping the national capital, the city has been experiencing severe water shortage. Various concerned agencies should join hands to tackle water shortage on a war footing, and people should also use water judiciously without wasting a drop of drinking water," Yadav said in a statement.

According to a report by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), he said, the daily water supply in the national capital has come down to 969 million gallons per day (MGD) against the requirement of 1,290 MGD, as he urged the Delhi government to take immediate steps to increase the supply and invest in the rain-water harvesting.