Heatwave: Delhi govt asks schools that haven't closed for summer vacations to do so immediately

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Delhi government on Monday directed private and government-aided schools that have not closed for summer vacations despite the heatwave to do so with immediate effect.

In a circular, the Directorate of Education said all the schools were directed to observe summer vacation from May 11 to June 30 for this academic year.

"...all the govt. schools are closed wef 11.05.24. However, it has been observed that some of the govt. aided and unaided recognised private schools are still open during ongoing severe heat waves.

"Therefore, all the heads of govt. aided and unaided recognised private schools of Delhi are advised to close the schools for summer vacation with immediate effect," read the circular.

Delhi has seen a steady rise in temperature in recent days, culminating in the highest temperature recorded this summer on Sunday at 44.4 degrees Celsius. Saturday's temperature was 43.6 degrees Celsius, up from 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heat wave conditions in many parts of Delhi and severe heat wave conditions in other areas, issuing a red alert for the next five days. PTI SLB SLB SKY SKY