Heatwave: Dotasra meets governor over drinking water, electricity problem

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday met Governor Kalraj Mishra and requested him to direct the state government to resolve the problem of drinking water and electricity in view of the ongoing heatwave.

Dotasra said people were suffering due to the scorching heat but the government does not have any emergency plan for it.

According to the party spokesperson, Dotasra paid a courtesy visit to Governor Mishra at the Raj Bhavan to inquire about his well-being.

Dotasra also told him that the people of the state are suffering from the scorching heat but the government has failed to provide uninterrupted supply of drinking water and electricity.

The state Pradesh Congress Committee chief said that the Rajasthan government has not prepared an emergency plan for it despite predictions of severe heat.

Dotasra also held a meeting of Congress leaders and took feedback about the preparations for counting of votes on June 4 in all Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. PTI SDA SKY SKY