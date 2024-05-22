Heatwave grips Rajasthan, Barmer hottest at 48 deg C; govt cancels leaves of doctors, officials

Jaipur, May 22 (PTI) Rajasthan continued to reel under the grip of severe heat conditions with Barmer recording the highest temperature at 48 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Looking at the situation, the state government cancelled the leaves of all divisional commissioners, additional divisional commissioners, district collectors, additional district collectors and sub divisional officers till further orders.

Health authorities had already cancelled the leaves of all doctors and paramedical staff in government hospitals as temperatures soared in the state.

The maximum temperature recorded during the day was 48 degrees in Barmer, 47.8 degrees in Phalodi, 47.6 degrees in Fatehpur (Sikar), 47.5 degrees in Churu, 47.2 degrees in Jalore and Jaisalmer, and 47.1 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali (Tonk).

Similarly, 46.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Pilani, 46.7 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 46.5 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, 46.4 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 46.3 degrees Celsius in Kota and 46.1 degrees Celsius in Dungarpur and 45.4 degree Celsius in Jaipur.

Director of the Public Health (Medical and Health Department) Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur said that leaves of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been cancelled in government hospitals. They are instructed to ensure necessary arrangements for the prevention and treatment of heat stroke.

"The temperature during May is usually high and the heatwave spell is expected to continue for minimum a week," Director, Met Centre Jaipur Radhey Shyam Sharma said.

For the next three days, the weather department has predicted severe heatwave conditions in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sikar, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Ganganagar.

Temperatures also remained uncomfortably high at night in many areas. It crossed 30 degrees Celsius in many areas on Tuesday night.

Control rooms will remain functional 24 hours in the offices related to medical services, Dr Mathur said.

He said instructions have been given to reserve beds for heat stroke patients at all medical institutions and to ensure availability of necessary medicines and testing facilities.

Also, it must be ensured that air conditioners in the ambulances are functional, Dr Mathur said.

PHED Secretary Dr Samit Sharma instructed all the field officers and employees to be present at the headquarters. They have been instructed not to leave the headquarters without permission.

The officers and employees will not be granted leave in the summer season till further orders. However, in case of an emergency, the Superintending Engineer of the district may approve leave of a maximum of three days.

Dr Sharma said that in case of peak load, in coordination with the officials of the electricity department, the power supply will be kept uninterrupted in the power supply lines of the dedicated feeder and pump house, so that the drinking water supply is not affected due to power tripping, fault etc. PTI SDA BHJ