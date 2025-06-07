Heatwave grips Rajasthan, Jaisalmer sizzles at 45.3 deg C

Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) Heatwave has intensified its grip over Rajasthan as the maximum temperature in several places was recorded above the 40-degree mark on Saturday, the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said.

Jaisalmer was the hottest place in the state on Saturday, recording a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted that the heatwave will intensify further in the state.

Bikaner recorded a high of 45.2 degrees, while it was 44.6 degrees in Barmer and Ganganagar each, 44.2 degrees in Phalodi, 44 degrees in Kota, 43.6 degrees in Churu, 43.3 degrees in Chittorgarh, 42.5 degrees in Jodhpur, 42.4 degrees in Bhilwara, 42.2 degrees Celsius in Pilani.

There is every possibility of an increase of 1 to 2 degrees in maximum temperature in the next 48 hours and heatwave in western Rajasthan.

The maximum temperature in the Bikaner division and Shekhawati region of north-western Rajasthan can be 45-46 degrees on June 8 to 10. Strong winds with a speed of 30-40 km per hour will blow in these areas during this period. PTI AG NB NB