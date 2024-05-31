Heatwave grips Rajasthan, Karauli records 47.6 deg C

Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) Even after a slight drop in the maximum temperature, a scorching heatwave continues to grip Rajasthan with Karauli recording a high of 47.6 degree Celsius on Friday.

The state capital Jaipur recorded a high of 45 degree Celsius.

According to local MeT department, the maximum temperature in Ganganagar was 47.3 degrees, 46.7 degrees in Sangaria, 46.6 degrees in Banasthali (Tonk), 46.5 degrees in Alwar, 46.4 degrees in Dholpur, 46.2 degrees in Churu and 46.1 degrees in Fatehpur (Sikar).

In most parts of the state, there was a drop of one to two degrees Celsius in maximum temperature on Friday as compared to Thursday.

However, the temperature was recorded from one degree Celsius to five degrees Celsius above normal, they said.

Light rains with strong winds are predicted in some parts of the state in the next few days.