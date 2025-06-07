Heatwave grips western Rajasthan; max may touch 46 degrees Celsius

Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) Parts of western and north-western Rajasthan are once again expected to experience intense heat where the maximum temperature is likely to rise in the coming days.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the weather will generally remain dry in most parts of the state for the next three to four days.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 45-46 degrees Celsius from June 8 to 10 in the Bikaner division of north-western Rajasthan, with heatwaves expected in some places.

Yesterday, Barmer was the hottest, with a temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Strong, dusty winds of 30-40 kmph are predicted in the Bikaner division for the same period.

Meanwhile, light rainfall was recorded at some places in the state during the 24 hours till Saturday morning, with Karauli district's Sapotra receiving the highest rainfall at 9 mm.