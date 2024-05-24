Heatwave in Indore: Traffic police reduce signal time, coolers used for power transformers

Indore, May 24 (PTI) As Indore reels under extreme heat, the traffic police have reduced the duration of red lights at busy intersections while the electricity department has placed coolers in front of power transformers in the city.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, a record high in May in eight years, an official from the MeT department said.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to cross the 45-degree Celsius mark in the next two to three days, he said.

"We have reduced the duration of the red light by eight to 11 seconds at three busy traffic intersections considering the scorching heat," assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Kiran Sharma said on Friday.

Traffic conditions are being reviewed at other signals in the city to replicate the process, she said.

According to eyewitnesses, green nets have been put up at some busy traffic signals to provide relief to motorists.

An official of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company said big coolers were placed in front of transformers at power stations in different parts of the city.

"The temperature in the city has been very high for the last five days. Earlier, we had installed fans in front of transformers. When this did not help bring down the temperature, we started using big coolers for 24 hours on both sides of the transformer," said Satish Prajapat, an employee posted at the power substation of LIG intersection.

If the transformer gets overheated, the power supply from the substation can stop, affecting consumers, he said. PTI HWP ARU